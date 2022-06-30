What has the weather in store for us this Thursday, June 30?

Sunny spells expected today
Today, Thursday, June 30 will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.
TONIGHT
Showers will become more isolated overnight. Cloud will build from the west with patchy drizzle developing on western and northwest coasts by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.
