Official opening of Carrick Primary and Mental Health Care Centre

Carrick-on-Shannon Primary and Mental Health Care Centre
Minister of State for Public Health, Wellbeing and the National Drugs Strategy, Frank Feighan T.D. will officially open the Carrick-on-Shannon Primary and Mental Health Care Centre on Friday next, July 1, at 2pm.
Situated behind the Landmark Hotel, the Primary Care Centre houses several key health services including public health and community nursing, occupational therapy, physiotherapy clinics, speech and language therapy, home help, as well as GP practices.
Please note, face coverings/masks must be worn on the day.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.