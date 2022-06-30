Lisa Cullen memorial walk cheque presentation in Leitrim

The Cullen and Bell family members
Pictured above at the cheque presentation to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, the proceeds from the Lisa Cullen Memorial Walk which took place on April 3 last at Scardan Waterfall, Tarmon, and which raised €7,565 are (l-r) Maeve Bell, Colin Bell, Gabrielle and Fintan Cullen (the parents of the late Lisa), Eithne Bell, John Cullen (Lisa's brother) and Eamon Bell.
Lisa Marie Cullen of Yonkers, New York, formerly of Tullycorka, Spencer Harbour, Drumkeerin, passed away on October 10, 2021. She was 30 years of age. In November 2017 Lisa received life changing news, she was diagnosed with a brain tumour. She is also survived by fiancé Paul Friel and her young son Kayden.
The Cullen family wish to thank everyone who donated and took part in the memorial walk
Picture: Willie Donnellan
