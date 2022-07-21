Search

Boyle Musical Society is back with classic Guys and Dolls

Leitrim Observer Reporter

21 Jul 2022 7:00 PM

After what seems like forever, Boyle Musical Society is delighted to announce that this year’s show will be the classic musical ‘Guys and Dolls.’
This will be the society’s 37th musical and the first since ‘Sister Act’ in 2019.


It will be staged in St Joseph’s Hall, Boyle from Wednesday, November 23 to Saturday, November 26.
Rehearsals will begin in early September and everybody is welcome. Look out here for further details over the coming weeks.
With music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and the book and lyrics by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, ‘Guys and Dolls’ is set in the 1930s New York underworld of gangsters, gamblers and other shady characters.


Well known songs like ‘Luck Be A Lady’, ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ The Boat’, ‘Take Back Your Mink’ and ‘Guys and Dolls’ are part of the soundtrack and this promises to be one hell of a show!
For more information on Boyle Musical Society, please follow Boyle Musical Society on Facebook or visit our website www.boylemusicalsociety.com 

