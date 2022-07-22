Manorhamilton Show - a celebration of community

It’s with utmost delight and honour that we invite everyone to join us on Saturday, July 23rd for the Manorhamilton Agricultural Show 2022.

Following on from what was a momentous 2019 show, we were so excited to continue into 2020. Unfortunately, the world had other plans!



So, this year’s event isn’t just the annual show, it’s a celebration of the community, an occasion to get out and about and a display of the talents of the people of North Leitrim and exhibitors from across the country.

We’re astonished by the enthusiasm flowing into our equine sections from the moment they were announced and extend a welcome to all entering our Draft Foal Qualifier aiming for Oughterard in August.



For Cattle the ever-popular Manorhamilton Breeding heifer returns with a whopping first prize of €500 thanks to Target Fertiliser. And for something different we have a display of Mini-Dexter Cattle on the day.

A new addition to our sheep section is the overall ‘Manorhamilton Ram’ where the best of the best will compete.

For the backyard fowl enthusiast (or anyone who got hens during lockdown!) we have our always colourful poultry section.

And lest we forget our buddies, we have our pet section kicking off in the afternoon with classes to accommodate everything from small furry ones to great danes!



Then our indoor classes feature the best baking in the country (The aroma coming from that section will leave you hungry!).

We’ve revamped our home industries section and added a class for ‘Lockdown Learners’ as we know Covid was a good opportunity to pick up a craft.



Flowers and Horticulture are always a big draw (despite the climate!) and we love to see the juniors’ entries which show their care and hard work growing their exhibits alongside the All-Ireland Potato and Bord Bia Qualifiers.

More artistic flair? We’ll see you at the art section and we invite our post primary students to try our ‘Design a Jersey’ class. We wait in anticipation (and fear) of what they can produce.

There’s our photography section where the shots range from breath-taking to hilarious. With 3 years’ worth we expect some very interesting sights on display.

Not entering? There’s no shortage of entertainment. We’ll have the best of local live music in the marquee from 12pm with Comhaltas Glenfarne, followed by Martin Curneen at 1pm and Vivian O’Loughlin from 2pm to 4pm.

Our newest exciting addition is our kids toy tractor run. Any under 12s with a pedal tractor (plus trailer/loader/tanker) to show off will have a prime place to do so. It starts at 1pm.



We also have the return of the Manorhamilton Show Sheep Shearing Competition. Kicking off at 2pm and we’d ask all interested to contact us ahead of time (So we don’t run out of sheep!). There will be alpacas on display for the first time at the show but sadly they will not be up for shearing.

There’ll be amusements to suit young and old and trade stalls with businesses from near and far, the return of Best Dressed Man & Woman competitions along with Best Dressed Little Farmer (Under 12) and some mystery competitions to come.

We finish our day with the return of the Manorhamilton Show Donkey Derby.



The show not enough? The ‘Manorhamilton Country Jamboree’ returns at 7pm on the Main Street with The Tumbling Paddies followed by Declan Nerney and his band. And on Sunday night the Manorhamilton Wild Rose Committee host Robert Mizzell at 10:30pm in the Bee Park Community Centre.



Finally, we’d like to thank our main sponsors MCI plus all other sponsors and stewards for making this event possible. We’re spoiled with the support in this community.

Gates open at 8AM on Show Day. We hope to see you all there.