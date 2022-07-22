Country Jamboree returns on Saturday night in Manorhamilton

Declan Nerney will perform on Main Street in Manorhamilton this Saturday night.
The Manorhamilton Show Day will be over on Saturday evening but town's festive mood will continue well into the night when the highly popular Country Jamboree, which was last very successfully staged in 2019, gets going on Main Street from 9pm to 11pm.
One of the favourites on the Irish Country Music scene for many years now, Declan Nerney, along with his band, and the widely acclaimed Tumbling Paddies will entertain what is expected to be a capacity crowd for the night.
The committee would like to express sincere thanks to McPartland Fuels/Sligo Fuels and Leitrim Tourism for sponsoring Saturday night's hooley.
The Jamboree Committee would also like to say “a big thank you to everybody who supported the recent Quiz Night in Gurns Milestone Lounge” which raised funds that help enable the Committee to run the Jamboree on Saturday night.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.