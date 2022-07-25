Search

25 Jul 2022

Have your say on the Blueway in Leitrim

Have your say on the Blueway in Leitrim

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

25 Jul 2022 1:00 PM

Don’t forget the ‘Open Day’ opportunity in the Bush Hotel next Thursday week, August 4th from 10am to 8pm for members of the public to meet the project team of the Carrick-on-Shannon to Battlebridge Blueway (11km).

This will be a golden opportunity to ask questions and to give feedback regarding the emerging preferred route corridor. It is a very exciting project and prospect for Leitrim Village, in terms of leisure, business, work commutes etc. as it will connect to the existing Blueway which runs from Battlebridge to Acres Lake.

This is the third public consultation to assist in the process of developing a route within the corridor. Consultation material, including the emerging preferred route corridor can be viewed on the project website at http://www.carrickblueway.com.

The feedback form, which has been delivered to houses in the locality together with an information booklet, may be returned to the consulting engineers- Jennings O’Donovan & Partners Limited- by Friday !9th August or submissions may be made by email to carrickblueway@jodireland.com. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media