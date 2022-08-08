Leitrim's LIS rural laneways get a funding boost

Leitrim County Council has been approved €729,158 for Local Improvements Scehme- which is the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads.

The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has today (Monday 8th August) announced that she is doubling the funding available this year for the upgrade of rural laneways and non-public roads to €22million.

The focus of the Local Improvement Scheme is on upgrading rural laneways and non-public roads which provide access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities.

Minister Humphreys said, “The recent census results show that the population of rural Ireland is growing. This is hugely positive. As part of ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to see more people living, working and raising a family in our rural communities throughout the country.

“The Local Improvement Scheme is about making life a little bit easier for those rural families who live on a laneway or non-public road. The scheme provides substantial grant aid for the upgrade of these routes and assists homeowners with the costs. In many cases where there are multiple homes on a lane, neighbours will work together to draw down funding under the scheme."

The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders. There is a ceiling of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost.

Leitrim council had been allocated €351,880 in April this year, which totals €1,081,038 for 2022.

Around the region Cavan was granted €902,317, Donegal got € 994,654, Longford €114,060, Roscommon €114,768 and Sligo received no funding this term.

It is understood there are approx 40 applicants left on the Local Improvement list, when these are cleared, the list can be re-opened to new applicants.

Deputy Frank Feighan welcomed the "record amount" allocated to Leitrim. He said Fine Gael Leitrim councillors had lobbied him to bring their case for substantial funding to the highest level. He said this funding will be spent this year to improve laneways and rural roads across Leitrim.

Fianna Fáil Deputy Niamh Smyth from Cavan also welcomed the funding for the region, she stated, " I want to see young people building on their family land, living in the community they grew up in and seeing their children attend the local school and playing for the local GAA club – this is what our rural communities are built upon.”



