Children’s art on display at The Dock

The exhibition coming to a close at The Dock on Thursday, August 11 is a celebration and a reflective time for children who took part in The Dock's Saturday Studios series of workshops for May and July.



The artworks exhibited look closely at the process and thinking involved in creating artwork.

Young curators involved in the installation of the exhibition are Rose and Alice Fogarty.

Saturday Studios is a series of workshops for young people that takes place over two weekends in The Dock.

These workshops are delivered as a way for young people to work closely with an artist and get an insight into their practices, as well as take inspiration from our current exhibition. The series of workshops are for two age groups: age 7-9 years and age 10-13years.



For the first series in May, artist Laura McMorrow looked at 2D and 3D artwork drawing inspiration from Bennie Reilly’s exhibition at The Dock, The Louvre of the Pebble and the processes involved in creating an artwork.

For the second series in July, artist and storyteller Wayne O'Connor designed a series of workshops Getting to it - finding inspiration for comics and stories.

When it comes to creating characters, worlds, and stories sometimes the hardest part when you stare at a blank sheet or canvas, is coming up with an idea. What will I draw today? How will I draw it? What story do I have to tell?

This wonderful exhibition continues until August 11.