Crews working to restore water supply in South Leitrim

Crews are on site in Kilnagross repairing a burst watermain which is impacting a number of areas in South Leitrim.

Every effort is being made to maintain supply to as many customers as possible, but the burst is impacting homes and businesses in Ballinamore, Fenagh, Mohill, Carrigallen, Gortletteragh, Newtowngore and surrounding areas.

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council are working together on the repairs which are expected to continue into the evening. Typically, it takes two to three hours following repairs for normal supply to restore to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Speaking about the works Kevin Smith, Irish Water said: “The repairs in the Kilnagross area are being conducted as quickly as possible to minimise disruption to the community and restore water for all customers. However, some customers may be impacted until tonight.

“We understand the inconvenience unplanned outages can have on customers and we appreciate their patience as we work to repair the burst and return the water supply. ”

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

Our customer care team is available to help 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For further updates please see the Irish Water website www.water.ie

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.