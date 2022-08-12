Families invited to come and have fun in The Dock on Saturday, August 13

As part of its Summer Made X NW series The Dock will host a free family day from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, August 13, with events taking place both inside and outside the venue.

Events will include a Sculptural Family Arty Party with Andy Parsons, Family Art BUZZ with artist Lisa Cannon, Songs and Lore of the Sea with Tom Lewis and a very special kids show by the Ukrainian clown Mythalio.

Andy Parsons wants families to join him to work together to make sculptural figures using simple yet imaginative sculptural techniques and everyday materials. When the room is full of all the different figures he will turn on the disco lights!

Collaborative and energetic, this workshop will be great fun and a nice introduction to how sculptures are made for all the family!

Lisa Cannon is going to make a big buzz by working with family members to make a large-scale piece to honour the industrious bee. The workshops are designed not just for kids but for all members of the family so we would encourage mums, dads, aunts, uncles and even grandparents to come alone and get involved.

Another event aimed at young people of all ages is Tom Lewis’s Songs and Lore of The Sea performance. Whilst Tom does not bill himself as a "Children's Performer", he is a skilled and entertaining presenter of his programme for young people.

As an ex-sailor dealing with the traditions and lore of The Age of Sail, he makes them come alive, demonstrating their transition to the present day and explaining their current relevance, with sailors’ stories, songs and humour.

We are thrilled also to welcome the amazing clown Mythalio who will entertain you all with balloon-based fun, music, games and more. Originally from Ukraine and now living in Drumshanbo we are delighted that he can join as we celebrate creativity and family.

The fun will begin at 11am with events running until 2pm so feel free to drop in at any time. There is no need to book in advance.

The event times are 11am-12.00 noon for the Sculptural Family Art Party, 11:30am -12.30pm, Family Art BUZZ with artist Lisa Cannon, 12:45 – 1:30pm, Songs and Lore of the Sea and 1.30pm to 2pm for the clown show with the marvellous Mythalio!

Oh, and there will be free ice cream!

We hope you can join us for some or all of the events. All events are free of charge, and everyone is welcome.

You can find out more by visiting www.thedock.ie