Carrick-on-Shannon pub damaged by fire overnight

Ging's Bar, Carrick-on-Shannon Picture by Mark Kelly
Popular pub Ging's, across the bridge in Cortober, Carrick-on-Shannon has been damaged by fire over night.
The fire service say that the fire has been put out and that a clean-up operation is now underway. It’s not yet clear when the blaze started or what started it.
The picture by Mark Kelly shows extensive damage to the rear of the premises looking out over the Shannon.
Gardai say that the bridge in Carrick-on-Shannon has been reduced to one lane of traffic following the incident. Motorists are advised that a stop-go system is in place and they have warned people to expect delays on the N4.
