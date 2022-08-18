Dull start to Thursday, August 18, 2022

'Dull and showery' - Met Éireann's weekend weather forecast for Ireland
A dull and damp start today, Thursday, August 18 with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, a few heavier bursts possible especially in the south and southeast. It will become clearer from the west through the afternoon with sunny spells in many areas by evening time. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in light to moderate south to southwest winds, will veer westerly as the rain clears. Winds will increase strong at times along west and northwest coasts in the afternoon and evening.
TONIGHT
Dry and clear in most areas, though there will be some showers along western coastal counties. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in mainly light southwest to west winds.
