Lough Melvin Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony

The annual Rossinver Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony will be held at the Dooard River entrance onto the Lough Melvin shoreline on Sunday, August 28.
Everyone is invited to purchase a dedicated handmade candle flower in memory of a loved one at a cost of €5 each, which will be placed on the shoreline of Lough Melvin just prior to the start of the Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony.
Memorial Flower collection boxes for each person's dedicated Memorial Card are now available – in Manorhamilton at Tracy's Barber Shop, and at Costcutters Shop; in Kinlough at Aaroo Hair Salon; in Belleek at Donna's Unisex Hair Salon; in Garrison Gilroy's Spar Shop or in the Rossinver Community Centre.
The organisers of the Sunday, August 28 Rossinver Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony say they will “gently launch each candle lit flower onto the lake to beautiful music at the Dooard River mouth entrance to Lough Melvin. Dedicated Memorial Cards for the ceremony are also available on Eventbrite.
For further information etc, on the Rossinver Dedicated Memorial Flowers Remembrance ceremony please phone 071-9832970.
