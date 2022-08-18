Drumkeerin Community Festival is back this weekend

Drumkeerin Community Family Festival is back this weekend with plenty of things to do and see for all the family.

This year's festival kicks off this Friday, August 19 with the very popular Car Treasure Hunt from the Community Centre from 6pm.



Earlier in the day though, Ocean FM will broadcast live from 11am with Manorhamilton's Francie Boylan hosting the show.

Francie will be chatting to members of the Festival Committee and of course members of the Old Fair Day Committee.

Mention of the Old Fair Day brings us to Saturday, August 20 with the Fair Day back as good as ever after a 3 year break!

All the usual exhibitions, stalls, music on the street from 5pm with Stuart Moyles as well as much more and a chance to meet friends that perhaps haven’t met since before Covid.



Sunday, August 21 is another busy day with the Family Sports Day, this year a special committee has been formed to run the sports day and they have done a brilliant job, putting together a programme of events to suit everyone.

Sunday night is a new event, a pub event, and it’s ‘Play Your Cards Right’ and if you do, you will win €100.

There is €200 in prizemoney to be won on the night so a good night in store.

Monday, August 22 has Joe Daly, Magician in Lough Allen College at 6pm followed later that night by a Table Quiz in Davitt's from 9pm.



On Tuesday, August 23 the very popular Fashion Show makes its return in Lough Allen College at 8pm, always a very entertaining night with local models, male and female on the boardwalk.

Wednesday 23rd sees street events from 7pm with the new Alternative Mr and Mrs in Wynne's from 9.30pm. There will also be a kids tractor run and a ball race in the village.



The Leitrim Observer will have more details on next week's events in Wednesday's paper.

So why not come along to some or all of the events and enjoy the meet up and craic for the return of the Drumkeerin Community Family Festival.

For festival updates see www.facebook.com/drumkeerinfestival