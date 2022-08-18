Search

18 Aug 2022

Archbishop Francis Duffy to address Knock National Novena

Archbishop Francis Duffy

Leitrim Observer Reporter

18 Aug 2022 11:03 AM

Archbishop Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam, will address the Knock National Novena on Monday, August 22 as it returns to its traditional format this Sunday for the first time since 2019.

Archbishop Duffy was a teacher in Ballinamore and is a native of Bawnboy, Co Cavan. The theme for this year is ‘A Journey in Hope’ and the novena will run from Sunday 14 until Monday 22 August. In excess of 8,000 pilgrims are expected to attend each day at the Shrine.

A unique feature of this year’s Novena will be the ‘Synod Tent’, where members of the public will be invited to learn more about the Synod and what it means for all of us. It will also provide an opportunity for pilgrims to listen to the ideas of what others think Knock Shrine has to offer and the Church in Ireland at this critical juncture in our history

Sunday 21 August is the Anniversary of the Apparition, which will coincide with the Family Day. Taking place from 11am - 3pm in the grounds of the Shrine. Bishop Kevin Doran of Elphin will speak on the anniversary of the Apparition.

Archbishop Francis Duffy, Archbishop of Tuam will preach on The Call of the Lord at 3pm and 8pm on Monday, August 22.

