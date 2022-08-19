Garda Commissioner visits McGahern Barrack

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris presenting a medal to Maurice Gannon chairperson of the local group
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris visited the John McGahern Barracks Museum in Cootehall, Co Roscommon yesterday, Thursday August 18.
The commissioner presented the volunteer tour guides with a Garda Centenary Medal.
The writer, John McGahern lived in the Cootehall barracks from 1944 to 1953 when his father was the serving sergeant there. He also lived in Aughawillan, Co Leitrim.
