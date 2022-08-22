Fundraiser set up in memory of 17-year-old Luke Byrne

A new fundraiser has been set up to support the family of Luke Byrne, Corlough, Co Cavan. 17-year-old Luke died following a road traffic accident on June 9, 2022. His mother Lorraine is still in hospital recovering and a fund has been set up help support the family with medical bills.

Family and friends have set up a Go Fund Me Page and the local GAA club Corlough GFC have rowed in behind them to support the family .

The club said, "2022 is the year that has shook our club with the great loss of young Luke Byrne, we now need to support Luke’s grieving family and we are asking if you can help us in donating via https://www.gofundme.com/.../in-memory-of.../donations... account or by calling by to our coffee morning @ 12 noon on Saturday the 3rd September at Corlough GAA club room.

"The Byrnes are a remarkable family and we are so lucky to have them right here in the midst of us in our community and club, we are grateful that Lorraine is making great progress on her road to recovery and we hope that any money raised will go towards making their lives more comfortable for Lorraine’s return home to Corlough. Thank you."

The online fundraiser set up by family and friends says following the accident where Luke lost his life, mum Lorraine remains in hospital with "complex" broken bones. She is unable to walk unaided. Luke was a beautiful seventeen-year-old man with his whole life ahead of him. His family, community and friends are all mourning his loss. The world seems less sunny without him and will leave a massive void in so many people’s hearts and lives.

The fund hopes to help with travelling, physiotherapy and medical costs as well as equipment needed for her rehabilitation. The fundraisers also say they would like to build a garden in memory of Luke where the family could go and reflect on the seventeen magical years they were lucky enough to have their remarkable son.

More details and donations can be made here.