Michael Harding for Manor Reading Group’s 21st Anniversary Celebration

Best selling writer and raconteur Michael Harding
Manorhamilton Library cordially invites you to join them in a special '21st' birthday celebration of the Manorhamilton Reading Group, also known as the Manorhamilton Book Club, in ‘The Art of Memoir’ with special guest, Michael Harding author, playwright, novelist and Irish Times contributor.
The Reading Group celebration's event takes place on Tuesday evening, September 6 at 7pm in Manorhamilton Library.
Local Librarian Martina Feeney says “in those early years Michael Harding facilitated the Reading Group by promoting a love of literature in a positive and nurturing environment."
Please come along on Tuesday evening, September 6 and enjoy the stories exploring the 21 year journey of Manorhamilton Book Club as they look forward to another 21 years of enjoyment. Everyone is welcome, please contact Manorhamilton Library at 071 9856180 for further details.
