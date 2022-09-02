RSA Urges Leaving Cert students to celebrate results day safely

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is calling on Leaving Certificate students to celebrate safely and responsibly tonight following the release of their exam results.

While many will celebrate locally some will be planning on travelling to music festivals such as the ‘Electric Picnic’ this weekend.

Mr Sam Waide, CEO of the Road Safety Authority said: “I’d like to extend my congratulations to all the students receiving their Leaving Cert results. You have worked so hard to get to this point and we want to encourage you to celebrate your achievements but please to do so responsibly.”

Mr Waide added, “Avoid taking unnecessary risks which might jeopardise the next chapter of your life-journey. If you are planning to head out to celebrate, be smart, plan ahead to make sure you get home safely. Use public transport where possible and if you are getting a lift from a friend, make sure they haven’t consumed alcohol or drugs, and please wear your seatbelt. We also encourage parents to play their part by helping the young adult in your household plan how they get home safely.”

The RSA has shared some top tips to help students celebrate safely:

- Use public transport if it’s available and make sure you know the time of the last bus, DART or Luas so you’re not stranded at the end of the night.

- If you or one of your friends is planning to drive, make sure the person driving stays alcohol and drug-free.

- Remember, if you have a Learner Permit, you must be accompanied by a driver who has held a full licence for more than two years.

- If travelling by car remember to wear seatbelts front and rear, and drivers nobody ever died asking a mate to wear a seatbelt.

To date in 2022, a total of 107 people have died on Irish roads, 15 more than the same period in 2021.