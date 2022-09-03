Search

03 Sept 2022

Home in Leitrim offers landscaped gardens and elevated views

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

03 Sept 2022 4:00 PM

Gordon Hughes Estate Agents bring to the market this spacious 4 bedroom dormer property (circa 210 sq.m.) at Camagh which is situated in a picturesque rural area and yet less than 4km from the nearby town of Ballinamore with all services and amenities.


In walk-in-condition throughout this property is ideally suited for use as a family home and is sited on approximately 0.9 acre of landscaped gardens together with a patio area which enjoy elevated views of the surrounding countryside.


This electric gated property which is also on a quiet cul-de-sac also boasts a large detached garage and comprises of the following accommodation; porch, hallway, living room (solid fuel stove), sitting room (stove), kitchen (patio doors), utility room, two bathrooms (1 downstairs) together with four bedrooms (1 downstairs).


Some of the many features include; fish pond, private electric gates, car garage with power, greenhouse whilst the solid fuel stove also has a back boiler.


Viewing strictly by appointment only with sole selling agent.
Contact Gordon Hughes Estate Agents, Main Street, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim N41 CX52.
Tel: 00353 71964 5555
Email: Info@ghproperty.com
Web: www.ghproperty.com

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media