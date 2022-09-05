"Realism must trump Green ego" says Mac Sharry in blistering attack

As budget preparations intensify Sligo Leitrim TD Marc Mac Sharry has launched a blistering attack on the irrational influence of the Green party at a time when realism and pragmatism are essential in the face of the worst energy and cost of living crisis in History.

Mac Sharry said "it is essential that the senior Parties of Government step up and assert their influence at this crucial time. No one is dismissing the requirements of reversing climate change however we must not undermine the ability of families and businesses to survive with the untimely implementation of policies that are not remotely compatible with the needs of Irish people amidst the worst cost of living and energy crisis in History”

“Policy being implemented over the course of the last 2 years while if taken in isolation appear noble in the global battle to tackle climate change displays a breath taking ambivalence and ignorance of the needs of our people.

"Minister Ryan, a well-intentioned man, together with his predominantly urban based colleagues’ recent announcement of a ban on oil and gas powered heating systems is tone deaf in the extreme in the face of our housing and homelessness crisis and to the cost of living catastrophe which is set to worsen through the winter.

"Families and businesses simply will not cope and very many jobs will be lost as souring costs force many employers to succumb to the prohibitive increases in energy, fuel and other essential commodities.

"The larger countries in the world including our nearest neighbour the UK are preparing to increase oil production while we abandon the use of the indigenous fuels at our own disposal in peat, closure of the stations run with it and then tax our people into oblivion with carbon taxes penalising those who depend on cars without the benefit of alternative public transportation or micro mobility being an option.

"As the budget approaches: I am calling on the senior Government Parties to assert themselves with the Green party and take cognisance of reality of the situation - if people, businesses and jobs matter we must:

Suspend Carbon Taxes for 2 Years

Suspend the Peat Ban for 5 years

Re Open the Peat Burning power Stations

Reduce VAT rate by 3 %

Subsidise Energy Bills by 35%

"If Government are serious about protecting families businesses and jobs we must be prepared to take some radical steps for a 2 year period to provide some certainty.

"Costs are rising at an exponential rate in line with historically high inflation rates. Interest rates are rising, increasing the costs to mortgages for the first time in many years while a large number of small businesses have tax bills which were warehoused during the pandemic which will fall due for payment in the coming period. Radical action is essential.

"We must do what we can on climate change however, timing, pragmatism and the needs of Families and Business must determine the design of Budget 2023. The measures I have proposed must be considered if we are serious about easing the burden on society, " concluded Deputy Mac Sharry.