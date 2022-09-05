Search

05 Sept 2022

"Realism must trump Green ego" says Mac Sharry in blistering attack

Marc MacSharry sensationally resigns from Fianna Fáil parliamentary party

Deputy Marc MacSharry

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

05 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

As budget preparations intensify Sligo Leitrim TD Marc Mac Sharry has launched a blistering attack on the irrational influence of the Green party at a time when realism and pragmatism are essential in the face of the worst energy and cost of living crisis in History.

Mac Sharry said "it is essential that the senior Parties of Government step up and assert their influence at this crucial time. No one is dismissing the requirements of reversing climate change however we must not undermine the ability of families and businesses to survive with the untimely implementation of policies that are not remotely compatible with the needs of Irish people amidst the worst cost of living and energy crisis in History”

“Policy being implemented over the course of the last 2 years while if taken in isolation appear noble in the global battle to tackle climate change displays a breath taking ambivalence and ignorance of the needs of our people.

"Minister Ryan, a well-intentioned man, together with his predominantly urban based colleagues’ recent announcement of a ban on oil and gas powered heating systems is tone deaf in the extreme in the face of our housing and homelessness crisis and to the cost of living catastrophe which is set to worsen through the winter.

"Families and businesses simply will not cope and very many jobs will be lost as souring costs force many employers to succumb to the prohibitive increases in energy, fuel and other essential commodities.

"The larger countries in the world including our nearest neighbour the UK are preparing to increase oil production while we abandon the use of the indigenous fuels at our own disposal in peat, closure of the stations run with it and then tax our people into oblivion with carbon taxes penalising those who depend on cars without the benefit of alternative public transportation or micro mobility being an option.

"As the budget approaches: I am calling on the senior Government Parties to assert themselves with the Green party and take cognisance of reality of the situation - if people, businesses and jobs matter we must:

Suspend Carbon Taxes for 2 Years

Suspend the Peat Ban for 5 years

Re Open the Peat Burning power Stations

Reduce VAT rate by 3 %

Subsidise Energy Bills by 35%

"If Government are serious about protecting families businesses and jobs we must be prepared to take some radical steps for a 2 year period to provide some certainty.

"Costs are rising at an exponential rate in line with historically high inflation rates. Interest rates are rising, increasing the costs to mortgages for the first time in many years while a large number of small businesses have tax bills which were warehoused during the pandemic which will fall due for payment in the coming period. Radical action is essential.

"We must do what we can on climate change however, timing, pragmatism and the needs of Families and Business must determine the design of Budget 2023. The measures I have proposed must be considered if we are serious about easing the burden on society, " concluded Deputy Mac Sharry.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media