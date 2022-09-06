Honda 50 run to take place in Leitrim this weekend

The run is taking place this weekend
The 2022 Honda 50 Run is taking place on Sunday, September 11 from Mohill.
Registration is at the Canon Donohoe Hall at 11am with the run leaving at 12.30pm.
Registration fee is €20.
