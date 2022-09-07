Search

07 Sept 2022

Solan to stay with Leitrim in 2023

Solan to stay with Leitrim in 2023

Mike Solan chats with Donal Wrynn coming off the field in Thurles earlier this year Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

07 Sept 2022 2:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Mike Solan is set to stay as assistant manager for the Leitrim Senior footballers for the 2023 season after manager Andy Moran confirmed his fellow Ballaghaderreen clubman was back with the Green & Gold for the coming year.

Solan had applied for the vacant manager's position in his native Mayo, assembling a strong backroom team in the process but he lost out to Kevin McStay in the battle to succeed James Horan.

Leitrim lose selector as James Glancy joins Paddy Christie's management team at Longford

Solan's decision to apply for the Mayo job had prompted speculation that he  would not be returning to the Leitrim set-up for the coming season and with a lot of counties on the lookout for prospective new managers including Roscommon, Westmeath, Monaghan and Sligo, the former Mayo Minor & U20 manager was a highly sought prospect.

However, talking to the FinalWhistle.ie podcast, Leitrim manager Andy Moran confirmed that his clubmate would be returning to the role while he also stated that he was on the lookout for a new selector to replace James Glancy who has joined Paddy Christie's new management team in Longford.

Solan misses out on Mayo job

Leitrim Assistant manager loses out to former RTE pundit and Roscommon manager Kevin McStay

The Leitrim manager also revealed that Mohill's international sprinter Eanna Madden would be taking over the role of head physiotherapist for the Senior football team after Shane Bohan stepped down from the role.

However, Moran urged Leitrim GAA to find a mechanism to keep the highly thought of  Drumkeerin clubman involved in the game in the county.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media