Martin McHugh's story is one for the ages

In a life that has witnessed some brilliant days and some very tough ones, next Sunday evening will be a very special one for former Leitrim keeper Martin McHugh as he launches his autobiography “Born to Save” in Carrick-on-Shannon's The Landmark Hotel.

A winner of Connacht Senior and U21 medals as well as an All-Ireland B Championship medal, the Aughnasheelin clubman is one of a very special band of Leitrim footballers to scale the highest heights when playing for the Green & Gold and next Sunday sees him launch the story of his life.

However, the story isn't strictly confined to a story of games, saves made or scores conceded as Martin tells his incredible story of twice surviving cancer and in an interview in this week's Leitrim Observer, Martin reveals that he hopes his story will help other people unfortunate enough to be diagnosed with cancer.

“I’m hoping that when people read my story, it will give hope to people who do get bad news because it is a couple of words you never want to hear,” said Martin when asked about his reasons for writing the book, “You can deal with you can’t have this or can’t have that.

“But the words that you have cancer - when I was told that, it was such a kick in the teeth. Your whole world falls apart when you hear those words ….. so I’m hoping that this book gives hope to people that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sunday's launch will see a number of special guests attend the launch of the book, published by Hero Books, including Jason Byrne who wrote the book with Martin.

If you are interested in attending the launch of Martin's book next Sunday, you can book your free place by logging onto eventbrite.ie and searching for Book launch: The Martin McHugh autobiography “Born to Save”. The event is free and starts at 7.30 pm.