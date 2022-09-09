Leitrim farmer warns it is a critical time for sheep sector

IFA sheep chairperson, and Leitrim farmer Kevin Comiskey, said the further weakening of lamb prices in the past few weeks by factories is not acceptable and must stop.

He said factories must do more in the market place to support sheep farmers and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, must come forward with meaningful supports that will restore confidence in farmers selling and finishing lambs.



The IFA spokesperson noted that Teagasc has forecast margins from sheep production to decline this year, with lamb prices insufficient to cover increased costs of production.

The Teagasc Outlook report forecast the average Family Farm Income on sheep farms will decline by 20% in 2022.

Mr Comiskey said sheep farms do not have the capacity to absorb this level of decline in income, with this latest drop in lamb prices coming at a critical time for the sector compounding the situation.



IFA has highlighted directly to the Minister and the factories earlier this year the importance of direct supports for sheep farmers and strong lamb prices to maintain our production systems, ensure the orderly marketing of lambs throughout the year and a strong store lamb trade given the production costs farmers are exposed to.

“The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has yet to come forward with a targeted payment for sheep farmers to support the orderly feeding and finishing of lambs which is certainly contributing to the increase in numbers of under finished lambs presented to factories,” pointed out the IFA sheep chairperson this week.

Sheep factories are not without blame

Mr Comiskey said the sheep factories are not without blame and their failure to provide strong and meaningful prices to farmers as a signal to invest in the orderly finishing of lambs is also a critical factor. He said this is particularly true while factories continue to import live lambs and carcase lamb.

Prices in the UK have started to rebound noted Mr Comiskey, and critically in the key French market, prices continue at over €8.00/kg.

“This must be reflected in prices for lamb offered by factories,” he acknowledged.

Mr Comiskey has called on factories to play their part; to stand firm in the market place; to reflect the strength of the French market in prices offered to farmers; and to give minimum price guarantees for the coming months.

The numbers of suitably fleshed lambs are scarce said the IFA spokesperson.

He pointed out that factories are paying to 22kg to secure these lambs.

“Throughput is running 7% above last year’s levels and earlier movement of lambs in the UK and throughout Europe should provide a solid basis for the lamb trade for the coming months,” said Mr Comiskey.

However, he warned that factories must reflect this in current and future prices for lambs.

The IFA spokesperson finished by stressing that “Farmers should sell hard, while being conscious of lower kill out weights and under fleshed lambs, to take back control of the supply demand balance and maximise returns.”