Golf Classic fundraiser for Breffni Development and Townspark Residents Association

Breffni Community Development along with Townspark Residents Association committee in Carrick-on-Shannon are hosting a Golf Classic Fundraiser (4 person scramble) on Saturday, September 24, from 9am to 2pm at Carrick-on-Shannon Golf Club. Slots available on Friday afternoon also.
This event is to help raise funds towards activities, programmes, estate management and general day to day running of the organisations. Prizes 1st, 2nd, 3rd, ladies team, nearest the pin and longest drive.
Enter a team of 4, Sponsor a tee for €50 or donate on line https://www.breffnifrc.ie/fundraising/
Presentation of Prizes will take place in The Swan Bar, Carrick on sat even at 8pm. Raffle, Music and Refreshments on the night.
We would be delighted if you can support the event in any way you can.
Contact Sinead on 071/9622566 at Breffni Family Resource Centre.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.