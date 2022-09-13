Bye-laws needed as Drumsna and Dromod harbours being ‘jammed’ by visiting groups

Cllr Des Guckian has raised the issue of large groups visiting Drumsna and Dromod harbours on certain weekends and inconveniencing locals and tourists from utilising and enjoying the facilities.

In Annaduff Parish there are two harbours on the Shannon; Drumsna is the smaller one, while Dromod has great capacity, Cllr Guckian explained.



“In both cases the local Tidy Town and Development Committees have laboured hard for years to get great facilities in place for the enjoyment of locals and to attract tourists. All of this hard work is being turned on its head. Their fine facilities are being high-jacked,” he said.

He stated that Drumsna residents and businesses are letting it be known that their harbour is being jammed.

“On about two weekends per year, a fleet of about 25 boats comes into the harbour and takes over all available spaces. These boats are owned by a group of friends who tour around from place to place at weekends,” he said.



“As soon as they arrive, the tarpaulin sheets are rolled out, tables and chairs, meals and drinks come out. I was told that they bring their own stuff, so there is nothing being bought in local shops and pubs. Dromod residents and traders are getting annoyed,” the local councillor noted.



“The biggest problem, in recent weeks, is the number of campervans that occupy most of the parking spaces close to the waterfront. Others who wish to come and use the facilities are being inconvenienced. Boat trailers etc add to the jamming effect.

“The campervan people illegally dump their rubbish in the bins that are provided by Waterways Ireland for people on the boats. You can guess where some of the sewage is dumped,” he said.



“Some bring large tents and they camp on the available green spaces, places where there is no planning permission.

“Each campervan seems to have its own generator. The noise can be terribly annoying. Locals who used to walk down and sit at the harbour are ceasing to do so.

“We need by-laws to regulate such situations,” Cllr Guckian concluded.