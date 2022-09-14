Search

14 Sept 2022

Leitrim waiting for clarification on changes to tenant purchase scheme

Leitrim waiting for clarification on changes to tenant purchase scheme

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

14 Sept 2022 12:00 PM

Leitrim County Council is awaiting clarification on several points following changes in relation to the operation of the tenant purchase scheme which came to effect in Feburary this year.


Cllr Padraig Fallon asked for an update on income levels required to enable a tenant receiving the state pension to buy their council property.
Responding to the query, Director of Services, Housing and Community, Corporate Services, Cultural and Emergency Services, Joseph Gilhooly said that one of the main changes that came into effect on February 1 this year impacted the minimum income required for an applicant to be eligible to apply under the tenant purchase scheme.
This minimum requirement has been revised downward from €15,000 p.a. to €12,500 p.a.


The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage informed Leitrim County Council this change would “ensure persons whose pension is their primary source of income can now apply under the scheme”.
However, Mr Gilhooly said “This statement led to questions concerning the type of pension payment that would be considered and after seeking clarification, Leitrim County Council were advised by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage that a Guidance Document would be prepared and issued to address all related queries.


“Leitrim County Council has contacted the Department in relation to this on a number of occasions and has been advised that the Minister is currently seeking legal advice in relation to the “type” of Social Welfare Payments that can be considered as a primary source of income,” said Mr Gilhooly.


He noted, “Leitrim County Council currently aren’t advancing applications, however a list of names of people who have expressed an interest in the tenant purchase scheme has been compiled and each applicant has been advised that upon receipt of the Guidance Document their eligibility for the scheme will then be determined.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media