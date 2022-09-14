Long wait times at the Emergency Department in Sligo University Hospital

The Emergency Department at Sligo University Hospital has been extremely busy over the past few days with high numbers of patients presenting for treatment. Yesterday 139 people attended the Emergency Department with 173 attending on Monday.

The high number of people attending who need to be admitted for ongoing treatment means that there is pressure on bed availability. This is resulting in significant delays being experienced by patients in the Emergency Department who are waiting for a bed to become available on a ward. There are currently 36 patients on trolleys in ED.

In addition the hospital continues to be impacted by COVID-19. As of 8am this morning there were 20 patients with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital with five wards impacted by COVID-19 outbreaks. This is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through ED.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

The hospital acknowledges that these delays are very difficult for patients and their families and apologises for the inconvenience and distress these delays cause.

The hospital is committed to treating everyone who presents at the Emergency Department; people who are seriously injured or ill are assessed and treated as a priority and those who do not require urgent care may be waiting longer. If your health problem is not an emergency you should contact your GP during normal surgery hours or the Caredoc out of hours service, in the first instance. In addition, the Injury Unit in Roscommon University Hospital is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day to treat a range of injuries in both adults and children over five years of age.

Information for visitors

You do not need to make an appointment to visit a patient in the hospital. Up to 2 visitors per patient are welcome between 6pm and 8pm.

COVID-19 outbreak wards

Access for visitors to patients in COVID-19 wards is limited compassionate grounds only and these visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager.

Anyone coming to the hospital must follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

