Charity Hill Walk and Ramble at Arroo, Glenade

The Holey Soles Hill Walking Club invites you to join in our annual walk in aid of Warmi Huasi women and children's project in Peru (managed by Fr Ed O'Connell) on Sunday, October 2, at Arroo, Glenade, Co Leitrim.

Registration from 10.30am at Aghanlish, Glenade. Hillwalk departs 11.00. Ramble departs 11.15.

Donations to the charity are welcome at registration.

This is the 16th year of this fundraising walk for the Warmi Huasi project in Lima, Peru and the majestic Glenade Valley is the location.

There will be a ramble and a medium hill walk with guides for both followed by complimentary refreshments at Aghanlish Community Centre (F91 PYD2).

Arroo Trail Head Walk: RAMBLE

Register at Aghanlish Community Centre in the beautiful Glenade Valley (meaning Glen of Jealousy). This moderate, linear walk follows an existing bog road before continuing onto the open hillside.

The trail offers stunning views of Arroo Mountain, Keelogeyboy, Truskmore and out to Mullaghmore.

The trail is located in an area of stunning natural beauty and is a special area of conservation with 360 panoramic views over the landscape.

Part of the walk is on paved paths and part on green roads surrounded by heather & hills. Distance 8Km, Height 244M. Duration 2.5 hours approx.

Arroo Mountain: MEDIUM WALK

The walk will start out from Aghanlish Community Centre and follow the bog road making a gentle climb to Iascin Lake from the northern side. It will take in this small mountain lake and its environs, visit the magnificent cliffs overlooking Glenade valley before descending by the zig zag path back to Aghanlish Community Centre. Distance 10Km. Height 440m, Duration 4-5 hours.

Complimentary refreshments served after the walk. There will be directional signs in place on the day.

Please wear waterproof shoes/boots and clothing and bring a packed lunch and hot drink for the hill walk. Sorry, no dogs allowed as we’ll be on farmland and an SAC.

Supported by Leitrim County Council.