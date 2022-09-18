Deaths in Leitrim - Sunday, September 18, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Sean Looby, Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim



Peacefully, in Arus Carolan Nursing Home, Mohill. Deeply regretted by his sisters Nancy Carroll (Offaly), Helen Looby (Belturbet), Monica Curren (Galway), Moira Tierney (Dublin), Patti Rath (Wexford), brother Joe (Ballinamore), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. A private funeral service and cremation to follow.

Pat Corcoran, Ballincurry, Drumlish, Longford



Pat Corcoran, Ballincurry, Drumlish, Co. Longford, 15th September 2022, (Plumbing contractor), peacefully surrounded by his family in the loving care of the nurses and staff of the Regional Hospital Tullamore. Predeceased by his parents Mary Anne and Michael, brother Michael and by his daughters Patricia and Sharon. Pat will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his beloved wife Peggy, daughters Caroline, Tina and Mairead, sons Tony, Kevin and Patrick, grandchildren Shannen, Lauren, Sophie, Shauna, Patrick, Stephen, Mandy, Cody, Cian, Cora, Emma, Tara, Daniel, Michael, Leah, Katie, Aoife and Kevin Óg, sister Mary, sons-in-law Joe and Kevin, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Bonnie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of the Resurrection on Sunday in St. Mary’s Church, Ennybegs (N39 AH01) at 2.00pm. Interment afterwards in Aughaboy Cemetery. The Mass will be streamed live please go to https://www.churchservices.tv/killoe

Maureen Barron (née MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of Maureen Barron (nee MacPherson), Upper Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, unexpectedly, on the 13th of September 2022. Predeceased by her husband Eddie Barron (Kilkenny), brothers Paul (UK), John (Boyle) and sister Dorry (UK). Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Kathleen, Josephine and Philomena, her brother-in-laws Phillip, Vincent and Jim, sister-in-law Jean, her nieces Caroline and Joanne, nephews Paul, Gary, David, Martin, Eric and Shane, her great-grandnieces and grandnephews, whom she adored, her wider family, neighbours and friends. Reposing in Higgins and Sons' Funeral Home, Ballinameen, on Thursday, 22nd of September, from 6pm to 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle, for funeral Mass at 11am. The funeral Mass can be viewed on www.boyleparish.ie. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium Co. Cavan (H12 RF78). The Lakelands service can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Lakelands.

Eileen Dockery (née Connaughton), Brackloon, Mantua, Ballinagare, Roscommon / Elphin, Roscommon

Peacefully in the tender loving care of Terri and the wondeful staff at Sonas Nursing Home Cloverhill, Roscommon. In her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Joe, parents Thomas and Mary Ann, sisters May, Gretta, and Bridgie and her infant brother Tommy. Beloved Mother of Martina and Seamus. She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing daughter, son, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Reposing at Brady's Funeral Home, Elphin on Sunday evening from 4pm followed by removal at 5.30pm to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Kilmaryal (via Brackloon). Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon. Eileen will be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jim) Pettit, Ballinamana, Clarinbridge, Galway / Boyle, Roscommon



The death has occurred of James (Jim) Pettit, Ballinamana, Clarinbridge, Co. Galway and formerly of Boyle, Co. Roscommon. James slipped away suddenly but peacefully in University College Hospital Galway on Friday, September 16th 2022. Beloved husband of Bridie (née McLoughlin) and much loved father of Louise, Edel, Michelle, James, Eoghan and Miriam. Adored grandad of Hannah, Mark, Ben, Isabel, Gavin, Dylan and Noah. Treasured father-in-law of Fred, John, Carthage, Ausias and Emma. Mourned and sadly missed by his sisters Delia Naughton and Marcella Keavney, his brothers and sisters in law, nieces, nephews, his extended family, neighbours and friends. We are comforted in the knowledge that he is now reunited with his predeceased parents, brothers and sisters. Removal on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm in Maree Pastoral Centre. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Renville Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to your preferred charity. House private by request.

Mary Kate Reilly, Altachullion, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Peacefully at Cavan General Hospital, daughter of the late Thomas and Kathleen and sister of the late Philip. Deeply regretted by her loving sister Margaret Flynn, (Ballyorriln, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford), brothers John (Wales), Tossie (Cheltenham), brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends. Mary Kate's remains will repose at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan, Eircode H12 RF78, on Sunday, 18th September, from 5pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Mass of the Resurrection will take place in Saint Patrick's Church Corlough on Monday at 11am with burial in adjoining cemetery

May they all Rest in Peace.