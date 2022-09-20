Buffalo Boy wins Best Restaurant Manager in Connaught

Buffalo Boy's Manager Gabiel Camburu is awarded best in Connaught
The All Ireland Final of Irish Restaurant Awards 2022 took place in the Convention Centre Dublin (CCD) on Monday 19th September 2022.
Almost 900 restaurant and hospitality business owners and staff celebrated their hard work and achievements at the Awards Event, which saw many well-known restaurateurs, hospitality business and staff turn out to see if they had won one of the prestigious awards.
Buffalo Boy was the only winner from Leitrim, the popular restaurant in Carrick-on-Shannon won Best Restaurant Manager in Connaught - Gabriel Camburu taking the honours.
The well known steakhouse thanked everyone who voted in the awards and all their dear customers.
Food outlets were nominated under the categories of Local Food Hero, Best Free From, Best Emerging Irish Cuisine, Best Restaurant Manager, Best Wine Experience, Best Café, Best World Cuisine, Best Newcomer, Pub of the Year, Best Casual Dining, Best Hotel & Guesthouse Restaurant, Best Customer Service, Best Gastropub, Best Chef, and Best Restaurant and finally a new award category for 2022 Best Sustainable Practices.
Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Airport Group, Pat Dowling, CEO, Clare Co Co, Hildegarde Naughton TD, Minister of State, Kevin Kelly, CEO, Mayo Co Co, Joe Gilmore, MD, Ireland West Airport
