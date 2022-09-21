2023 Wild Rose Festival public meeting tonight

Wild Rose Festival
A public to discuss the planning and running of the Manorhamilton 2023 Wild Rose Festival will be held in the Bee Park Community Centre on Wednesday night, September 28 at 8.30pm.
Among the items that will be discussed at the 2023 Wild Rose Festival public meeting will be continuation of the Wild Rose Festival which was a great success when it last took place in the summer of 2019 but which couldn't take place since because of Covid.
The organisers of the 2023 Wild Rose Festival public meeting on Wednesday night week request that all interested with the running of next year's festival to please attend, and also everyone who would be interested in joining the Festival Committee to please come along on the night to the Bee Park Community Centre.
