Ordered to make donation of €2,500 to charity at Leitrim court

Court
A man who had drugs worth €2,360 in his possession was ordered to pay €2,500 to charity when he appeared at Manorhamilton District Court for sentencing.
Daire Cullinane, Kilboglashy, Ballysadare, Co Sligo pleaded guilty in November 2021 of the possession of drugs on December 23, 2018, at Main St, Ballysadare.
Solicitor, Gerry McGovern, said this incident occurred when the defendant was 22. He is now 26 and has learned a valuable lesson. He said Mr Cullinane had the drugs for himself and his friends and wasn’t selling them. He stated the defendant was at a low risk of re-offending, had no previous convictions and is in full time employment.
Judge Sandra Murphy said the probation report before the court was favourable and said the defendant was “entitled to a chance” and this was “not something that should destroy the man’s life.”
She said if a sum of €2,500 was paid to the Merchants Quay charity she would strike out the charge.
