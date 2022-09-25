Search

25 Sept 2022

Sean hoping St Mary's youth movement pays off

Sean hoping St Mary's youth movement pays off

Sean Reynolds and his St Mary's teammates before the start of the Quarter-Final Picture: Willie Donnellan

Reporter:

John Connolly

25 Sept 2022 9:00 AM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Wary going into the game, there was no disguising the happiness in the St Mary’s Kiloghert camp after their victory over Aughawillan in the  Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Final with keeper Sean Reynolds delighted to see his young team advance.

Sean revealed that the Carrick men were wary facing Aughawillan: “We’re always expecting a battle off Aughawillan. We’ve played them every year since I started and there has always been a couple of points in it so delighted to get over the line.”

Clinical St Mary's coldly dismantle Aughawillan

ST MARY'S KILTOGHERT 2-15 AUGHAWILLAN 0-11

Analysing the game, Sean sees room for improvement: “I thought it was a good performance overall, obviously a bit sloppy in some aspects - even myself, I could tidy up a few things but on to the semi-final now.”

The game never really caught fire but the Mary’s netminder feels his team are improving: “When one team plays that defensive, the other team has to match it. It does suit us in some ways defensively but I thought the boys inside did very well today. 

“We struggled to create chances earlier in the year but they’ve really stepped it up, good angles - that’s some scoring in a quarter-final, delighted with it.”

A good start IS half the battle

THE LAST POINT

The 10,000-hour rule might be the go-to philosophy for some but recent evidence suggests that late specialisation and multi-disciplinary practice is what produces the great champions

St Mary’s mix of youth and a few veterans is proving potent and Sean is delighted with it: “We have a few older boys like James McGrail and others looking out for us but we’ve won the whole way up so a bit of youth and enthusiasm is great.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media