Sean hoping St Mary's youth movement pays off

Sean Reynolds and his St Mary's teammates before the start of the Quarter-Final Picture: Willie Donnellan
Wary going into the game, there was no disguising the happiness in the St Mary’s Kiloghert camp after their victory over Aughawillan in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Final with keeper Sean Reynolds delighted to see his young team advance.
Sean revealed that the Carrick men were wary facing Aughawillan: “We’re always expecting a battle off Aughawillan. We’ve played them every year since I started and there has always been a couple of points in it so delighted to get over the line.”
Analysing the game, Sean sees room for improvement: “I thought it was a good performance overall, obviously a bit sloppy in some aspects - even myself, I could tidy up a few things but on to the semi-final now.”
The game never really caught fire but the Mary’s netminder feels his team are improving: “When one team plays that defensive, the other team has to match it. It does suit us in some ways defensively but I thought the boys inside did very well today.
“We struggled to create chances earlier in the year but they’ve really stepped it up, good angles - that’s some scoring in a quarter-final, delighted with it.”
A good start IS half the battle
The 10,000-hour rule might be the go-to philosophy for some but recent evidence suggests that late specialisation and multi-disciplinary practice is what produces the great champions
St Mary’s mix of youth and a few veterans is proving potent and Sean is delighted with it: “We have a few older boys like James McGrail and others looking out for us but we’ve won the whole way up so a bit of youth and enthusiasm is great.”
Gardens gift us in so many ways, but one thing’s for sure – they require a lot of tender loving care.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.