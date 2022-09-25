Sean hoping St Mary's youth movement pays off

Wary going into the game, there was no disguising the happiness in the St Mary’s Kiloghert camp after their victory over Aughawillan in the Connacht Gold Leitrim SFC Quarter-Final with keeper Sean Reynolds delighted to see his young team advance.

Sean revealed that the Carrick men were wary facing Aughawillan: “We’re always expecting a battle off Aughawillan. We’ve played them every year since I started and there has always been a couple of points in it so delighted to get over the line.”

Analysing the game, Sean sees room for improvement: “I thought it was a good performance overall, obviously a bit sloppy in some aspects - even myself, I could tidy up a few things but on to the semi-final now.”

The game never really caught fire but the Mary’s netminder feels his team are improving: “When one team plays that defensive, the other team has to match it. It does suit us in some ways defensively but I thought the boys inside did very well today.

“We struggled to create chances earlier in the year but they’ve really stepped it up, good angles - that’s some scoring in a quarter-final, delighted with it.”

St Mary’s mix of youth and a few veterans is proving potent and Sean is delighted with it: “We have a few older boys like James McGrail and others looking out for us but we’ve won the whole way up so a bit of youth and enthusiasm is great.”