Enjoy a leisurely stroll around beautiful Keeldra Lake

The picturesque Keeldra Lake Amenity area, near Cloone in South Leitrim, has been a focal point for swimming lessons and family outings for many years it has also become the home of a popular walking trail.

The Keeldra Lake Amenity Committee undertook the ambitious project of developing a looped walking trail around the lake after significant works on the nearby amenity facilities.



Securing funding under the Outdoor Recreation Facilities scheme for the project, work on the trail commenced in February 2019 and the trail itself was officially opened on September 15,2019.

The resulting 2.7km path winds its way around the lake, and even though your are only a short distance from major roads and the nearby village of Cloone, the walk offers visitors a chance to relax and just soak up the beautiful vistas.

The trail starts at the carpark adjacent to the existing amenity site. From here it runs along the edge of the lake offering a quiet space in which to immerse yourself in the sounds of nature.



The trail moves through the Bog Field at the southern end of the lake and through the Bog Pass. From here there is a small incline where walkers can view the expanse of Keeldra before exiting onto a quiet local road. The walk continues along this road for 500m before crossing through a gate onto another gravel path for the final stretch of the trail. Best of all there a number of wooden benches have been provided so walkers can sit relax and chat.



The walk can be busy on weekends, especially during the warmer weather but on early mornings you can enjoy the walk relatively alone. Visit Keeldra Lake Trail, you won't be disappointed.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Location of Walk: 2.9km from Cloone GAA pitch. (From Mohill/Carrigallen) Turn and Drive past the main entrance of the pitch on the L1566 (Drumlish road). At the second crossroads turn left for Keeldra Lake and follow the road to the entrance to the amenity area.

Walk length: 2.7km

Time to complete: 30-45minues

Difficulty: Easy

Accessibility: Most of the walkway is flat graveled surface but it does have a small section with an incline and part of the walk does exit for a short distance, onto a nearby public road.

Parking: There are parking spaces available at the amenity site.