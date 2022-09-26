Restoration of mobile BreastCheck services needed in Carrick-on-Shannon

Councillors have unanimously supported a motion calling for BreastCheck services to be restored in Carrick-on-Shannon.

At the September Council meeting, Cathaoirleach, Cllr Ita Reynolds Flynn proposed that a letter be sent to the HSE requesting that BreastCheck services be again offered in Carrick-on-Shannon.

She noted that previously women from Leitrim could access a mobile BreastCheck service in the county town.

“Presently, Sligo is the only centre in this HSE region available to Leitrim women,” noted Cllr Reynolds Flynn.

“It is very disappointing. The service was previously available in Carrick-on-Shannon but no unit has been in Leitrim since (the pandemic).”

The Cathaoirleach said that women from South Leitrim were having to travel long distances to Sligo to avail of BreastCheck.

“There needs to be something put in place in Leitrim,” she said.

Cllr Reynolds Flynn said the parameters of the BreastCheck service need to be expanded to include women from 40 through to 70 years of age.

Her motion was seconded by Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire and received the unanimous backing of members.