Leitrim councillor insists Minister must abandon plans for mandatory six-month TB testing

Cllr Gerry Dolan has called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to abandon plans to introduce mandatory six-month testing for TB on bovine herds.

“This is placing an unnecessary burden and cost on farmers and should not be imposed,” insisted the Independent councillor at last week’s Council meeting.

“We are in a ridiculous situation,” he said. “We know we have TB blackspots but vets and the Department are doing a good job in these areas already.

“Mandatory six-month testing is only going to cost farmers more hardship and more money. I don’t think it can be allowed to go ahead.”

Cllr Paddy O’Rourke backed his call noting that “this is being trotted out as necessary to make our beef more saleable” in other markets.

“I don’t agree with it. I feel it will eventually percolate to all age groups (in the herd) and this will lead to a devaluation of stock.”

Cllr Brendan Barry also backed the motion saying this sort of testing regime will “force more animals through factories than marts”.

Cllr Enda Stenson and Cllr Justin Warnock also added their support with Cllr Warnock observing this “makes it more difficult for farmers”.