Leitrim deaths - Sunday, September 25, 2022

The following deaths have occurred in the wider Leitrim area:

Imelda Corcoran (née McLoughlin), Oak Park, Narraghmore, Kildare / Moyne, Longford



Formerly of Moyne, Co. Longford . Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St. Brigid’s Hospice, The Curragh surrounded by her loving family following a long illness. Beloved wife of Aidan, mother of Liam, Lorna and Sam, daughter of Julia and the late Philip. Sadly missed by her loving husband and family, mother, brother Philip, sisters Julia and Elizabeth, Aidan’s parents Martha and Padraig, aunt Celia, uncle Brendan and his wife Eileen, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at her Home on Sunday from 4pm to 7pm and on Monday from 4pm to 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to arrive at The Church of Ss. Mary and Laurence, Crookstown (Eircode R14 WD80), for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in The Holy Saviour Cemetery, Wood Road, Narraghmore.( Eircode R14 NF77) The Funeral mass will be streamed on; https://www.narraghmoreandmoone.ie/crookstown-webcam/ Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Sunflowers For Love appeal at https://gofund.me/91e45e27

Josephine Keegan (née Mc Hugh), Greaghnafearna, Dromahair, Leitrim



Keegan - née Mc Hugh, Greaghnafearna, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim and formerly of Tullynascreena, Dromahair, September 23rd, 2022, peacefully at home, Josephine, in her 99th year and surrounded by her family, predeceased by her husband Stephen and son Michael John. Sadly missed by her daughters Mary Kate Mc Padden (Killavoggy), Josephine Nicholson (Maugherow), son Stephen (Carrick-on-Shannon), sons-in-law Jimmy and Padraig, daughters-in-law Ursula and Geraldine, grandchildren Francis, Damien, Raymond, Fiona, Siobhán, Jennifer, Michelle, Lorraine, Sharon, Darren, Kieran, Karen, Aaron, Tara, Michelle, Jacyln, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. Removal on Monday 26th September at 11am to St. Mary’s Church Killenummery for 11:30am Mass of the Resurrection. Burial afterwards in Carrowcrin Cemetery. House private on Monday morning, please. Those attending Josephine’s Funeral are asked to be mindful of Covid 19 and continue best practice.

Joseph ( Joe) Moore, Woodbrook, Carrick-on-Shannon, Roscommon / Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Joseph Moore, Woodbrook, Carrick on Shannon, Co Roscommon, September 23rd 2022, suddenly and peacefully after a short illness in Mullingar Hospital. Patrick Joseph (Joe), predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Nora Jane. He will be deeply regretted by his loving wife Carol, brother Mel, sisters Margaret ( Peggy) and Mary Frances, sisters-in-law Breda and Anne Jeanne, brothers-in-law Colm, Michael and Tom, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends. Joseph will be reposing on Sunday, September 25th, in Brady's Funeral home, Elphin (F45 Y168) from 4pm to 6:30pm. Funeral mass on Monday, September 26th at 12 noon in St. Michaels church, Cootehall followed by burial in Kiltoghert Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to NCBI

Maureen McLoughlin, Pilkington Terrace, Sligo Town, Sligo / Leitrim



Formerly of Cuillagh, Fenagh, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by her partner Sean White and her parents Patrick and Kathleen. Maureen will be sadly missed by her sisters Mary, Kay, Tina and Ann, brother in law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, extended family and her devoted sheepdog Paddy. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 25 September, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Fenagh Abbey Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace