Leitrim house prices 14% higher than a year previously

In Leitrim, prices in the third quarter of 2022 were 14% higher than a year previously, compared to a rise of 20% seen a year ago. The average price of a home is now €175,000, 30% below its Celtic Tiger peak.



Nationally housing prices were largely stable between June and September, according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report released this week by Ireland’s largest property website, daft.ie.



The average listed price nationwide in the third quarter of 2022 was €311,514, up 0.1% on the average for the second quarter of the year and 16% below the Celtic Tiger peak.



Due to increases in recent quarters, year-on-year inflation remains high at 7.7%, although this is down from 9.2% three months ago.

Compared to three months ago, prices were stable in Dublin but rose slightly in the other cities. Cork city prices rose by 0.2% and Limerick prices by 0.3%, while Galway prices rose by 0.5% and Waterford prices by 0.6% between the second and third quarters.



Outside the cities, prices rose in Leinster (by 1.1%) while they fell in both Munster (-0.7%) and Connacht-Ulster (-0.5%). Despite the quarterly falls in many locations, year-on-year inflation remains positive in each city and county in Ireland – ranging from 5.4% in Meath to 16.8% in Donegal.



The number of homes available to buy on September 1st stood at nearly 15,500, up 22% on the same date last year and the highest total nationally in almost two years.



The increase in availability on the market is driven by Dublin (where it is up 30% year-on-year) and the rest of Leinster (up 40%), although stock on the market is also higher than a year ago in Munster (up 8%) and Connacht-Ulster (up 15%).