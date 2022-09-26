Carrick area swimmers win huge haul of medals at National Finals

The Carrick area swim team that competed so successfully in the Community Games National Finals in Limerick last Saturday.
Congratulations to the young swimmers from the Carrick-on-Shannon area who scooped a large number of medals in the Community Games National Finals held in Limerick on Saturday.
Conor Lanigan took gold in the Under 16 butterfly.
Conor Lanigan with his gold medal.
The U16 Girls Relay team Lily McWeeney, Aoibheann Harman, Molly Mulvey, Phoebe Lynott, Caireann O'Grady and Isabel Lowe won silver.
The U16 Girls Relay team.
The Under 13 Girls Relay team of Miya Mulvey, Caragh Guckian, Alicia Duignan, Ornaith Guckian and Daisy Mulvey came 4th and took home bronze medals.
The Girls U13 Relay team.
There were lots of other great individual performances with a number of swimmers competing in finals and coming very close to getting a medal.
The swimmers were treated to a celebration in Sliced Wood Fired Pizza, Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday evening. Thanks to Sliced for their hospitality.
Well done to everyone involved, the athletes and their coaches Helen Kennedy, Bernice Harman and Dympna Kelly, a huge achievement!
The Carrick area swim team that competed so successfully in the Community Games National Finals in Limerick last Saturday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.