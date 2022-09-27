Not wise to narrow Fenagh junction

A Part 8 planning proposal for a footpath and public lighting on the R202 in Fenagh just about scraped by approval of Ballinamore area councillors at the Municipal District's monthly meeting this month.



Cllr Caillian Ellis said he welcomed the extension of the footpath but had some concerns over narrowing the junction on the Mohill road.

He asked the council to revise the idea and said larger vehicles will get it tight to take the junction without going onto the other side of the road.



He stated that in his opinion, “it would not be wise to narrow the junction.”

Director of Services at Leitrim County Council Vincent Dwyer said there would be a Road Safety Audit on the road as part of the project, while council engineer Darragh O’Boyle said the plans are drawn up according to National Transport Authority standards.

He explained a safety audit would be conducted before and after the works.

Mr O’Boyle said the reason to tighten the junction is to “slow down HGTVs and to make it safer for pedestrians.”

Cllr Brendan Barry said traffic from Ballinamore will have already slowed down and he agreed with Cllr Ellis that these plans will put “severe pressure on lorries.” Cllr Barry suggested maybe the priority of the junction could be changed and Mr O’Boyle agreed this could be looked at.



Cllr Ellis also needed reassurance that parking at the school would not be affected. Mr O’Boyle said the Active Travel grant for this project promotes children walking and cycling to school but reassured him parking should not be affected. Cllr Barry also had concerns over parking close to Fenagh Abbey graveyard. The meeting was informed that the stone walls in Fenagh cannot be touched as they are part of the heritage site.

In the end, the plans were agreed upon and passed by Ballinamore MD.