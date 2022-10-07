PICTURES: First Days at School in Leitrim

Fatima NS, Cloone
Sara O’Beirne was awarded £10,000 funding by the Ardonagh Community Trust (ACT), Bright Future Prize 2022, which attracted entries from all over the world.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.