Devaney into Cup Final with Athlone Town despite busy schedule

Most of us have trouble trying to compete in one sport but Muireann Devaney is managing to excel at two sports simultaneously as the Manorhamilton woman starred for Athlone Town in their victory in the Evoke.ie Women's FAI Cup Semi-Final.

Devaney started in midfield for Athlone on Saturday with Maddie Gibson the hero with three goals, two before halftime to see them past SSE Women's National League leaders Wexford Youths and into the final.

Devaney then got a hat-trick of her own on Sunday when her three goals proved the difference in Glencar Manorhamilton's 3-6 to 0-14 victory over Kiltubrid in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior Championship.

Athlone's next League game sees them host Wexford Youths next Saturday, October 1, and with Devaney's team lying in fourth place, level on points with Peamount Utd and just two points behind second placed Shelbourne and four behind Wexford so a repeat win would have Devaney's team right back in the mix.

The Evoke.ie Women's FAI Cup Final is fixed for 3pm on Sunday November 6, with the midlanders taking on Shelbourne in the decider in Tallaght Stadium with the game screened live on RTE2 .

In the Men's game, Sligo Rovers are back in SSE Airtricity League action on Saturday when they host Shamrock Rovers in the Showgrounds at 7.45pm. The battle of the Rovers will see the Tallaght side seek to tighten their grip at the top of the table with five games left in the competition.

The Bit O'Red had no league action last weekend but did take on Galway United in a friendly last Friday in the Showgrounds which featured Manorhamilton's Eanna Clancy in the starting line-up with Leitrim Village's Niall Morahan coming on in a game won 1-0 by the Tribesmen.

Morahan was one of eight changes at halftime but unfortunately, Clancy was unable to see out the game with injury meaning Rovers finished the game with ten men.

On the local scene, Manorhamilton Rangers host Sligo Southern Hotel Super League leaders in Bee Park next Sunday at 11 am while in the Sligo Pallets Premier League, Dromahair are on the road to Benbulben albeit in McSharry Park while Carrick Town host Chaffpool Utd, both games at 11.00.