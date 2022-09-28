Search

29 Sept 2022

Devaney into Cup Final with Athlone Town despite busy schedule

Devaney into Cup Final despite busy schedule

Muireann Devaney in action during Athlone Town's victory over Wexford Youths in 2022 EVOKE.ie FAI Women's Cup Semi-Finals at Athlone Town Stadium Picture: Michael P Ryan Sportsfile

Reporter:

Leitrim Sport

28 Sept 2022 10:00 PM

Email:

sport@leitrimobserver.ie

Most of us have trouble trying to compete in one sport but Muireann Devaney is managing to excel at two sports simultaneously as the Manorhamilton woman starred for Athlone Town in their victory in the Evoke.ie Women's FAI Cup Semi-Final.

Devaney started in midfield for Athlone on Saturday with Maddie Gibson the hero with three goals, two before halftime to see them past SSE Women's National League leaders Wexford Youths and into the final. 

A good start IS half the battle

THE LAST POINT

The 10,000-hour rule might be the go-to philosophy for some but recent evidence suggests that late specialisation and multi-disciplinary practice is what produces the great champions

Devaney then got a hat-trick of her own on Sunday when her three goals proved the difference in Glencar Manorhamilton's 3-6 to 0-14 victory over Kiltubrid in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior Championship. 

Athlone's next League game sees them host Wexford Youths next Saturday, October 1, and with Devaney's team lying in fourth place, level on points with Peamount Utd and just two points behind second placed Shelbourne and four behind Wexford so a repeat win would have Devaney's team right back in the mix.  

The Evoke.ie Women's FAI Cup Final is fixed for 3pm on  Sunday November 6, with the midlanders taking on Shelbourne in the decider in Tallaght Stadium with the game screened live on RTE2 .

In the Men's game, Sligo Rovers are back in SSE Airtricity League action on Saturday when they host Shamrock Rovers in the Showgrounds at 7.45pm. The battle of the Rovers will see the Tallaght side seek to tighten their grip at the top of the table with five games left in the competition.

The Bit O'Red had no league action last weekend but did take on Galway United in a friendly last Friday in the Showgrounds which featured Manorhamilton's Eanna Clancy in the starting line-up with Leitrim Village's Niall Morahan coming on in a game won 1-0 by the Tribesmen.

Morahan was one of eight changes at halftime but unfortunately, Clancy was unable to see out the game with injury meaning Rovers finished the game with ten men.

Cautious Muireann sets Glencar Manorhamilton's sights on three-in-a-row in Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior Championship

On the local scene, Manorhamilton Rangers host Sligo Southern Hotel Super League leaders in Bee Park next Sunday at 11 am while in the Sligo Pallets Premier League, Dromahair are on the road to Benbulben albeit in McSharry Park while Carrick Town host Chaffpool Utd, both games at 11.00.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media