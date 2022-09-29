Gardaí in Cavan arrest man on foot of a European Arrest Warrant

On Wednesday the 26th September 2022, members of the Garda Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation, supported by local Gardaí in Cavan arrested a Slovakian male in County Cavan on foot of a European Arrest Warrant issued by the Slovakian authorities.
The 51-year-old man had been living and working in Ireland under a number of false identities and was arrested following recent enquiries conducted by the Extradition Unit confirming his true identity and place of residence.
He appeared yesterday before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice, where he now stands remanded to the 10th October 2022.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.