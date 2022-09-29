Search

29 Sept 2022

Leitrim to benefit from €110,000 for ringfort developments on each side of the border

€150,00 for SNLCR Greenway study

Progress update provided on new Leitrim walkways

The greenway

Reporter:

Claire McGovern

29 Sept 2022 5:47 PM

Leitrim County Council is to receive €110,000 for a ringfort study while Sligo County Council will receive €150,000 to conduct an economic study of the SLNCR Greenway.

The Ringforts Feasibility Study at  Killahurk, Co Leitrim/ Tullaghoge, Co Tyrone will look at the feasibility into two associated Ringfort developments on each side of the border: to transform a derelict Ringwork at Killahurk, near Carrigallen, Co. Leitrim, and development of a new pathway linking Tullaghoge Fort to Tullyhogue village, near Cookstown, Co Tyrone, and investigation of new approaches to interpretation of a recently-discovered settlement there.

Meanwhile the Sligo funding will see an Economic Visioning Study to identify opportunities for business and job creation arising from the future Sligo Leitrim Northern Counties Railway (SLNCR) Greenway Project. Also identifying infrastructure and other supports to ensure economic benefits for the region.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced the 25 successful projects awarded funding under the Shared Island Local Authority Development Funding Scheme earlier today.

More than €4.3m has been allocated to 15 lead Local Authorities in the South, working in partnership with 9 Councils in Northern Ireland to develop collaborative cross-border investment projects over the next 12 months.

The successful projects are spread across a range of sectors including biodiversity, tourism, decarbonisation, the circular economy, rural and urban regeneration, education, business innovation; and cultural and creative industries.

The scheme, which is funded by the Shared Island Fund and managed by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, enables Local Authorities North and South to progress feasibility and development work on new joint investment projects which deliver local and regional development goals.

