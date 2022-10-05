Manorhamilton's Remembrance Garden to be launched on October 10

The official opening of Manorhamilton's Garden of Remembrance and Reflection, as well as the Upgraded Children's Play- ground opposite Hamilton's Castle, will take place on Monday, October 10 at 2pm.
Under the auspices of Manorhamilton Tidy's Towns Committee, local historian and Galway based Manorhamilton native, Dominic Rooney who is author of “The Life and Times of Sir Frederick Hamilton 1590 - 1647,” will perform Monday's official event opening just across the road from Hamilton's Castle.
Cathaoirleach LCC, Ita Reynolds will also officiate at the event. Following the launch ceremony refreshments will be served in the Bee Park Community Centre.
The opening will mark the culmination of excellent development over many years on a new focal point for all in the town plus its hinterland, as well as for all visitors to North Leitrim's capital.
