Search

05 Oct 2022

Ballinaglera Traditional Music Weekend

October 7-9: Join the music and craic in Ballinaglera

Ballinaglera Traditional Music Weekend

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

05 Oct 2022 6:00 PM

All roads lead to picturesque Ballinaglera on the shores of Lough Allen this weekend for what promises to be a great musical experience.


After an enforced two year hiatus the festival kicks off with an exciting opening concert in Ballinaglera Community Hall.
The first half will feature a host of local talent plus a book launch of ‘In Nearly Every House’ a publication featuring over 100 musicians from North Connaught.
The second half of the concert will showcase an All Female Supergroup of Orlaith Mc Auliffe (Flute), Rita Farrell (Pipes & Flute), Claire Egan (Fiddle) and Sinéad Egan (Voice + Guitar). Admission is €15 which includes refreshments.
There will be a raffle on night with great prizes. Doors open 8pm with a 9pm start.


On Saturday, October 8 there will be a session in Skerry Rynn’s Public House led by Orlaith Mc Auliffe (Flute), Rita Farrell (Pipes & Flute), Claire Egan (Fiddle) and Sinéad Egan (Voice + Guitar).


Sunday's activities commence at 12 midday in Skerry Rynn's Public House with a segment of the Iron Mountain Literature Festival.
This session will feature a mix of words and music, with guests including singer songwriter Lisa O'Neill (Voice, Guitar, Tenor Banjo), and Moya Cannon (Poet). There will also be a launch of Manchán Magan's new book ‘Listen to the Land Speak.’
The closing session, also in Skerry's, starts at 9.30pm on Sunday, October 9 with PJ Hernon (Accordion), Seamus Hernon (Flute), Rodney Lancashire (Voice, Bouzouki, Mandolin, Concertina), Gregory Daly (Flute) and Anthony Waldron (Flute).
Admission is free to all the pub gigs. All musicians are welcome to come and join in.


For more information text 087 6904498 or email gleraweekend@gmail.com 

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media