"We have a habit of not making things easy for ourselves!" says victorious Kiltubrid captain Sinead Tighe

Relief, relief, relief - you didn’t need superpowers to sense the relief and the joy of captain Sinead Tighe as Kiltubrid finally came out the right side of a one point scoreline after yet another classic encounter in the Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final last Sunday.

“We have a habit of not making things easy for ourselves and we did it again today,” was Sinead’s reaction to her team’s 3-13 to 4-9 victory over Ballinamore Sean O’Heslins, adding “We’ve come out the wrong side of games by a point, two big games this year, so absolute relief to get across the line at the end.”

Kiltubrid celebrate dramatic Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final win over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins - GALLERY Kiltubrid put the pain of near misses in this year's championship and last year's Senior B Final when they hung on to claim a 3-13 to 4-9 victory over Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins in Sunday's Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final. And Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images from the celebrations ..... see who you can spot!

Despite the heartbreak of recent years, it was Kiltubrid’s composure under pressure that won them the day according to their captain: “The first half, I thought we were playing really good football, everybody was moving in sync together. We probably hadn’t that same energy in that final ten minutes when pressure was building and the scores were going over.

“But it is all about staying composed, that is what we talked about - discipline, staying composed till the end and managing the game a little bit better which is probably what let us down a bit. The belief is always there but obviously Ballinamore is a super team, super threats all the time so it was just about keeping on top.”

When you have a forward like Michelle Guckian on your side, you always have a chance and Sinead was full of praise for Kiltubrid’s Player of the Match, as much for what she does off the field as on it!

“Michelle is class, she is a phenomenal person - the work she puts in is second to none. She is incredibly skillful and talented but it is the work she does on and off the field, it is the leader she is. She is such an inspiration and there is nobody more down to earth and humble than her.

Check out our fan photos from last Sunday's Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final - GALLERY Kiltubrid and Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins met in a thrilling Gotham Dry Wall LGFA Senior B Final last Sunday in Avant Money Pairc Sean Mac Diarmada with Kitubriid prevailing 3-13 to 4-9. Observer photographer Willie Donnellan was there to capture some great images of fans enjoying the game ..... see who you can spot!

“Playing alongside her, I do feel every day we are so, so lucky but to get across the line on days like this, everybody else has to step up and take the load off her because if we try to go through her too much, that is where we have shot ourselves in the foot. It is about all the players around her stepping up and being that support to her - she is a class act.”

Kiltubrid now set their sights on a Connacht Intermediate Club campaign and Sinead is looking forward to the challenge: “We do have a good history in Connacht. There wasn’t going to be anything in it between the top couple of teams in Leitrim and you’re never going to meet that same competitive nature when you’re used to playing the same teams, this our third time to play Ballinamore this year.

“There is a different element when you go out to play in Connacht - you play with a little more freedom. We’ve had two really enjoyable experiences back in 2015 and 2016. I hadn’t really thought about that until today, it is fantastic - we’ll give it a right good rattle.”